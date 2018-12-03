Don't panic: Edmonton maintains 48-hour grace period for snow clearing

After 50 hours of non-stop snowfall in Edmonton, it may feel like you have 50 hours of non-stop shoveling to do.

But fear not, the city says you still have time to get it done.

Last month, a representative for the city of Edmonton said bylaw officers could issue tickets at "any time" to people who don't clear sidewalks after a snowfall.

The city also removed some wording on its website that previously stated "property owners have 48 hours hours, after snowfall stops, to clear snow from sidewalks."

A Nov. 5 CBC story about the issue prompted hundreds of comments on Facebook from people complaining about the change.

But Keith Scott, director of complaints and investigation with the City of Edmonton, said part of that message was a miscommunication, and bylaw officers still won't issue tickets until 48 hours after the snowfall ends.

"We want to give people an opportunity to clear their sidewalks," Scott said.

He said the 48-hour reference was removed from the website because the city wants to encourage owners, particularly of businesses in high traffic areas, to clear sidewalks as soon as possible. But that doesn't' mean bylaw officers will immediately hand out tickets.

"We open up the snow lines [for complaints] after 48 hours and generally that's when we will start going out there and providing notices to individuals to clear their sidewalks," he said.

The city has not issued any tickets since the snow stopped this morning.

The city can issue a $100 fine for not shoveling a sidewalk in front of a private property.

Bylaw officers have issued 10 tickets so far this winter.