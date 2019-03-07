Higher than expected levels of three cancers found near Domtar site, province says

Higher than expected numbers for three types of cancers were found among people who lived near a former Domtar site in northeast Edmonton, provincial health officials say.

A review of population health found cases of three types of cancers – breast, endometrial and lung – were higher than expected among people who had lived in the area of the former wood-treatment plant for 10 years or more, the government said Thursday in a news release.

Among that group, provincial health data found:

34 cases of breast cancer in women, when 16 to 31 cases were expected;

14 cases of endometrial cancer in women, when three to nine cases were expected;

22 cases of lung cancer in men, when six to 14 cases would have been expected.

Health officials stressed the data does not explain why there were higher numbers of cases of those three types of cancer.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, provided an update Thursday on the former Domtar site. (Peter Evans/CBC) Fencing and dust control introduced last year now protect residents from potential exposure, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.

"I understand that these results are going to be scary for people," said Hinshaw. "It's important to understand that these numbers don't mean that living in this area is related to cancer. It simply is a finding that we're now trying to get more information about."

The province will work with federal experts to conduct a field epidemiology investigation to try to identify what population health factors might have contributed to the higher number of cancer cases.

Soil sampling

Sample tests done by the province in 2017-2018 found hazardous contaminants in the soil, Hinshaw said.

The province said in a news release that 183 samples from the site had levels dioxins and furans that exceed health guidelines.

Of those, 96 per cent were located in fenced-off areas.

More than 1,039 sample locations were chosen on the site, with 1,457 specimens analyzed by province.

Developer Cherokee Canada was developing the site for residential use.

Cherokee Canada, Domtar Inc. and 1510837 Alberta Ltd. were fighting seven orders issued in 2016 by Alberta Environment and Parks for the clean-up of the site near 44th Street and 127th Avenue in Hermitage.

Remediation of specific areas is expected begin in the spring, once ground conditions improve.

The province plans to take steps to remediate the area if the companies involved do not complete the work before May, officials said.