'Domino effect' leaving passengers hoping for the best in Edmonton during busy holiday travel

Travellers in Edmonton are anxiously hoping to get to their holiday destinations on time, as storms across the country close roads and ground flights.

A big storm in Ontario and Quebec, a messy winter mix in B.C., extreme cold in parts of the West, and heavy rain and high winds in Atlantic Canada are affecting travel, causing power outages and leading to road accidents.

Steve Maybee, vice president of operations, infrastructure and communication at the Edmonton International Airport, said the EIA is fully functional, but the aircraft simply aren't arriving from hard-hit places like Toronto and Vancouver.

"What we thought was going to be a really busy few days here at the airport, isn't quite as busy," Maybee told CBC Friday.

"There's no issues here at the Edmonton International Airport, but the aircraft aren't here. So it's a domino effect."

Maybee said the airport plans every year well in advance of the holiday season and shares anticipated passenger numbers with all partners.

As of Friday afternoon, 32 departures from EIA have been delayed or cancelled.

Edmonton passenger Panmeet Kaur is flying to Delhi, India, via a connection in Montreal. She said she's been planning the trip for a year.

"I was a bit scared that I might not go, because my flight got cancelled two days ago," Kaur said. Her flight out of Edmonton on Friday was delayed for about an hour but was still set to take off.

"It's two days late but it's fine, I'm happy," she said.

Panmeet Kaur is hoping to make it to Delhi, India, to see her family and friends. (David Bajer/CBC)

Devanshi Bhatt, headed first to Vancouver, was hoping her flight doesn't get cancelled or delayed.

She's hoping to make it to Los Angeles for a cruise to Mexico with her family.

"We've been checking constantly and it says on time, but, like, we never know," Bhatt said.

Her friends had other flights cancelled Friday morning.

"We're just hoping for the best."