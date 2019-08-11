Dogs seized from alleged Edmonton puppy mill on their way to foster homes

Some of the 72 animals seized from an alleged Edmonton puppy mill two weeks ago, are now on their way to foster homes.

So far, 28 of the mostly Havanese puppies seized by Edmonton police and animal control officers from a rural property in the city's far northeast on July 26, have been transferred to the Edmonton Humane Society.

A 57-year-old Edmonton woman faces animal cruelty charges in connection with the alleged puppy mill near 247th Avenue and 18th Street.

The transfers are the first step toward the dogs and puppies being rehomed, Catherine Stevenson, director of operations at the Edmonton Humane Society, said. The mothers and puppies are being checked by veterinarians and placed in foster care until the puppies are of age to be spayed and neutered, and put up for adoption.

Some of the mothers and puppies seized from an alleged puppy mill on July 26 are being checked by veterinarians at the Edmonton Humane Society. (Submitted by Edmonton Humane Society )

Outpouring of support

Finding foster homes for the dogs, aged from two-weeks to eight-years-old, has been a challenge made easier by an outpouring of support from the public, Stevenson said.

"We had a lot of people reach out offering their help so we're really grateful. It's been a lot of organizing but really they made it very easy on us," she said.

Mark Torjusen, a spokesperson for the City of Edmonton's Animal Care and Control Centre said in a news release Friday that 60 of the dogs will be sent to rescue shelters, the majority being sent to the Edmonton Humane Society. The other 12 dogs and puppies will remain at the animal care and control centre until they are ready to be moved.

Torjusen said he was not able to speak to the medical condition of the animals to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The Edmonton Humane Society is expecting to take in about 50 of the dogs over the next couple weeks and will be posting information about the animals on its website as they come up for adoption.