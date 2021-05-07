Skip to Main Content
Pups of the pandemic hold the pack together

Pets of pandemic providing cuddles, comfort and comic relief during COVID-19. Don't believe me? Check out these photos you sent us.

'Fur babies are everything to people,' says Patricia Rooker

I have a dog and during the pandemic Jed, our five-year-old beagle has been the glue of our family.

Clearly, I'm not alone because when I recently posted a pup picture to Twitter, Albertans were all too happy to share their own furry family members. 

We've all seen the stories about the numbers of pandemic puppies, but this spring you can see the increase in four legged COVID-19 companions at local greenspaces and the 40 dog off-leash areas in Edmonton. 

Patricia Rooker, supervisor of operations program delivery and partnerships with the City of Edmonton, strolls through the off-leash area in Buena Vista Park with Nova Rooker, 10, and two-year-old cockapoo Rizo. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

"Fur babies are everything to people," said Patricia Rooker, the city's supervisor of operations program delivery and partnerships.

"You'll see families walking through [Buena Vista Park], cyclists, runners without animals, and then you'll also see dog owners down here in big fields playing fetch and walking their dogs on a regular basis." 

According to the city the Rossdale Trail system saw 50,000 more users and the Gold Bar Trail saw 140,000 more users in 2020 compared to 2019. 

Some doggone good looking pups

Our Edmonton

3 days ago
1:05
Sharing some of the many photos we received of your pooches providing comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic. 1:05

You can see more from the off-leash area at Buena Vista Park on Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and the CBC GEM. 

Adrienne Lamb

Adrienne Lamb is an award-winning journalist based in Edmonton. She's the host and producer of Our Edmonton featured weekly on CBC TV. Adrienne has spent the last couple of decades telling stories across Canada.

