Dog located, euthanized 2 weeks after attack on Grande Prairie woman

A woman viciously attacked by a pitbull two weeks ago in Grande Prairie says she's relieved the dog has finally been located and euthanized.

"The dog was to a point where rehabilitation isn't going to work," said Krystin Small, 23, who was bitten in the chest and knocked down by the animal, which brutally mauled her. "I mean, it tried to kill me."

Krystin Small says the dog that attacked her bit through her left hand and foot. (Krystin Small)

Small was walking her two dogs, a Chihuahua and a Basenji-German shepherd cross, on the evening of June 5 when her neighbour arrived home. She told CBC News that as soon as her neighbour opened the door, her neighbour's two dogs charged. One went after Small's dogs, the other after Small, herself.

Small said her neighbour was bitten while trying to free her from the pitbull. Other neighbours ended up coming out to help.

"If my neighbours didn't pull it off, this would have been a whole different outcome," Small said.

Grande Prairie RCMP issued a news release in the days that followed, not naming Small, but "a female walking two small dogs."

Police said they confirmed which of the four dogs were responsible for the attack. They captured one of them and asked for the public's assistance in locating the other.

Grande Prairie RCMP said they learned of a sighting Saturday morning and found the dog, which "was behaving aggressively and was subsequently euthanized in the interest of public safety."

Long road to recovery

The dog bit Small's face and tore her scalp down to the skull. It also bit her left hand and foot.

Small said she's still in a lot of pain and has no use of either limb, and uses a walker to get around.

Krystin Small says she hasn't been able to walk properly after the dog bit her foot. (Krystin Small)

"It's going to be a long time before I'm fully recovered, but we're getting there," said Small, who hasn't been able to go back to work as a health-care aid due to the extent of her injuries.

Her employer held a barbecue fundraiser for her, she said.

'It will be easier to go outside'

Small said the animal was captured about two blocks from where she lives.

She had been staying indoors unless it was "absolutely necessary" to go out for an appointment.

"It will be easier to go outside and get some fresh air knowing that I'm not going to see it come around the corner or hear of it attacking somebody else," Small said.

"Everybody in the neighbourhood, too, was also super worried about it still being out there."

Small said the dog's owner has apologized to her, and noted that the owner said the dog had been acting out because of conditions at home.

She also said the owner loved the dog and didn't want to have to put it down.

Grande Prairie RCMP said the dog's owner has been notified that the pitbull has been euthanized.

Small said she has been told the other dog, the one that attacked her dogs, is still impounded.