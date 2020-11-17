Doctor testifies fatal blow caused Edmonton girl's death

The doctor who conducted an autopsy on a five-year-old Edmonton girl said he is 95 per cent sure her fatal head trauma was deliberately inflicted.

Lauren Lafleche is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her daughter Shalaina Arcand.

The 33-year-old mother who has two other children is also accused of assaulting Shalaina with a belt and a spatula and failing to provide her with the necessaries of life.

The girl was rushed unconscious to hospital in the middle of the night in October 2015. Emergency neurosurgery was performed, but she died in hospital three days later.

Dr. Mitchell Weinberg conducted an autopsy in Edmonton.

On Tuesday, he testified remotely from Concord, New Hampshire, where he has worked since April as Deputy Chief Medical Examiner.

Weinberg determined Shalaina died of blunt force head trauma and he ultimately ruled her death a homicide. But it took him 13 months to write an autopsy report because he wanted to make sure of his findings. That included getting another opinion from a neuropathologist in Calgary.

An undated photo of Shalaina Arcand posted by her sister on Facebook in December 2015. (Jaina Lafleche-Arcand/Facebook)

In addition to the fatal head trauma and brain damage Shalaina suffered, Weinberg documented an entire page of other injuries to the little girl's body.

She had bruises on her cheek, forehead, back of her head and elbow. The forensic pathologist also discovered cuts, scabs and scars near her eye, her inner lip and neck. Weinberg was surprised when he found an internal bruise on Shalaina's liver.

"The liver is fairly deep and a relatively protected structure," Weinberg testified. "For there to be bruising inside the liver suggests to me significant force occurred to this young lady's right upper abdomen."

He doesn't believe any of those injuries contributed to Shalaina's death.

"Many were relatively superficial in nature and even the deeper injuries did not, in my opinion, cause Ms. Arcand's death nor did they contribute to it."

Alternative theories considered

In reaching his final conclusion, Weinberg considered a number of other suggestions about what could have caused the head injury.

He was told that three weeks before she died, there was a fall down the stairs.

"The [head] injury is simply not that old," Weinberg told Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench Justice Avril Inglis.

During their investigation, Edmonton police found out Shalaina had fallen off monkey bars at a nearby playground a few days before she was rushed to hospital. Officers took measurements and determined it was a two-metre drop into soft sand.

"The injury appears to be more recent than Oct. 9," Weinberg said, calling it "highly unlikely if not entirely inconsistent" that a fall like that could have caused blunt-force head trauma.

The trial was told Monday that Lafleche told her oldest daughter on the night of the incident that Shalaina had fallen out of bed.

Lafleche's oldest daughter said Lafleche told her Shalaina hurt herself when she fell out of bed. (Edmonton Police Service/Court Exhibit)

Weinberg considered the height of the bed, the bedside table that her head may have struck during the fall and the flooring in the master bedroom before concluding, "I do not believe that Ms. Arcand's injury is accounted for by a fall out of her bed."

The doctor was asked if he could say with 100 per cent certainty that the head injuries were inflicted rather than accidental.

"It is my best professional opinion as a forensic pathologist that the injuries to Ms. Arcand are not explained by any of the accidental scenarios that were presented to me and that the nature of her injury is best explained as being inflicted in nature," he said.

When he was pressed by defence lawyer Peter Royal during cross-examination, Weinberg admitted that he was 95 per cent certain the fatal injury was caused by a blow to Shalaina's head.

The trial continues with evidence from police witnesses.