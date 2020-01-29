Silent protest held at Edmonton Catholic board meeting over do-rag dispute

Tuesday's meeting of the Edmonton Catholic board saw a silent protest from a group of supporters accompanying Una Momalu, who said she is still waiting for an apology from the board after she said her son was racially profiled last fall.

About 20 supporters joined in a silent protest at the meeting, with their mouths taped shut. Some held signs criticizing the board's response to the issue.

In September, Momalu's 11-year-old son Emmell was asked to remove a do-rag he wore to school and questioned about a possible gang affiliation.

Mamalou had a one-year ban imposed on her after a heated meeting with the school's principal. That ban has since been lifted and her son has registered at a different school in the district.

Momalu said it wasn't until supporters rallied around her and her son that the board actually took notice.

"I was just going from one place to another, trying to see who I can really talk to," Momalu said. "Nobody was listening until I contacted community members. That was when they were able to say 'ok, lets talk.' and even then they were trying to talk to me on my own, without my supporters."

Momalu and supports also attended a board meeting in November, which ended abruptly before the group was given any time to speak. Momalu said she submitted a request to speak at Tuesday's meeting, which was denied.

A group of supporters stand at the back of the Edmonton Catholic School Board meeting with tape over their mouths and signs protesting the boards treatment of Momalu and her son Emmell. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

She was hoping to talk to the board about the dress code policy review that is undeway and also to ask about other schools that have their own dress code policies that allow do-rags.

Edmonton Catholic Schools spokesperson Lori Nagy said that the Student Voice committee is leading the way on the policy review which began in September. She added that all parents will be given a chance to weigh in after the student committee finishes its work.

Momalu said she is still waiting on a full apology from the board, which the board says has already been issued.

Beverly Elliott with Black Women United YEG is hoping to encourage a more diverse group of candidates to run for trustee positions in 2021. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

"If you apologize you're also recognizing the problem that's happening within the schooling system … It's not just about Emmell," Momalu said. "It's about telling other parents that we recognize this is a bigger issue and we're working towards fixing it."

A meeting with Momalu, the school division and a third-party mediator is scheduled for Thursday.

She said the outcome of that meeting will determine if she will attend any board meetings in the future.

Board diversity

Some of Momalu's supporters are calling for more diversity on the school board.

Beverly Elliott with Black Women United YEG wants to encourage people of colour to run for school board trustee positions next year.

Una Momalu addresses the crowd that gathered to support her at Tuesday's meeting. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

"We just thought, you know what, we should actually use our power as the electorate and vote for the trustees next time," Elliott said. "And vote for Catholic trustees that share our values. We need people of colour on that board."

Elliott said also like to see a different mix of experience on the board.

"I'd want to see things like people with a background in counselling, people with backgrounds in community work. So not only are you just Catholic but you also do things in your own community to show that you have that Catholic spirit."

Trustees are elected as part of municipal elections every four years.

In an emailed statement board chair Laura Thibert supported the group voicing their concerns.

"The board respects their right to protest and has confidence in the administration to come to a resolution," said Thibert.