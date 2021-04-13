Rosslyn School attackers will go through the Diversion First program. But what is it?

A program aimed at helping youth through low-level first-time offences received a high profile admission last week.

Last Monday, Edmonton police announced four boys involved in a video-recorded racist after-school attack on a Black teen would not be charged but would instead enter an alternative justice program.

Diversion First started as a pilot in 2018 before being implemented permanently in the fall of 2020 for youth aged 12 to 17.

It's had more than 300 participants since its inception, about 240 through its YMCA partner.

"It provides that full wraparound service that I think our community is identifying as the true need for working with young people," Michael Peters, youth program manager for the YMCA of Northern Alberta, said in an interview with CBC's Radio Active.

"To make sure that the individual is receiving the right support at the right time. So they have the ability to have the best possible future in front of them as well, too."

The program is based on restorative justice principles, working toward repairing harm as well as toward the future. Peters said specific goals are set and achieved by setting the youth up with meaningful daily activities, community resources, or, in some cases, funding supports for housing or counselling.

Oftentimes, the youth will write an apology — sometimes as simple as a letter but also taking on more creative forms like spoken word poetry or even a song.

"We really encourage the young person to speak to who they are," Peters said.

"They're not the incident or the occurrence that happened. They're a young person who made a mistake, and they can rectify that mistake and move on from it in a positive way."

Peters said the program is individually-focused but an available option is for multiple youth from the same incident to come together for a peacemaking circle that includes the victim.

Shift in policing

Sgt. Kendall Booth, who coordinates the program, said it's part of a wider shift in policing.

"We're getting questions from other policing agencies now about what we're doing and how we're doing it," he said.

When an attending officer has done their investigation into an incident, they'll have a pre-charge consult with a staff sergeant to determine steps forward. That can mean a charge, a warning or else referral to a program like Diversion First.

The initiative was developed to address the gap between frontline officers and community organizations and agencies, Booth said. Besides the YMCA, another major partner is the Boys and Girls Clubs.

"We're really trying to change that culture, and the understanding among the general EPS population as well, just that there are different options and how to use those options."

Participants usually have a final summary meeting within two to three months of an occurrence rather than getting locked in a drawn-out court process. Even after they've completed the program, Booth said it's not uncommon to hear from or maintain contact with the youths.

"To be able to be part of this program is extremely rewarding," he said.

Diversion First has one coordinating officer physically present at five of the six Edmonton police divisions.

Booth said he expects the demand to increase post-pandemic.