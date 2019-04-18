6 charged in 'sleight of hand' thefts in Edmonton and area

Six people believed to be involved in a string of reported "distraction-style" thefts in the Edmonton area have been arrested and charged, police said Thursday.

With assistance from Vegreville and Sherwood Park RCMP, officers from Edmonton arrested and charged four men Tuesday in Vegreville, city police said in a news release.

The four, all from Ontario and known to police, face numerous charges including fraud and possession of stolen property.

Two other suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested by Vancouver police on March 22, the release said.

Both are charged with robbery and theft. Police said they are believed to be linked to two distraction-style thefts in Edmonton in March.

Earlier this week, police issued a release warning Edmontonians about a rise in thefts where criminals use sleight of hand to trick their victims.

Police said thieves reportedly approached people and tried to sell them fake gold jewelry or asked to see the real jewelry they were wearing.

In other instances, thieves offered fake gold jewelry in exchange for money for gas, or would drop cash on the ground to stage an interaction with an intended victim.

The six people facing charges are believed to be involved in more than 20 reported thefts in Edmonton since March, police said.

"These thefts were undertaken by a well organized crime group," EPS Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem said in Thursday's news release. "We are hopeful that these arrests have permanently disrupted their operation in the Edmonton area."