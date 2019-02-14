'Practise Safe Text': Sweet Valentine's treats for Edmonton motorists

Some Edmonton motorists got a sweet treat from city police on Valentine's Day.

Edmonton Police Service officers used cookies to remind motorists not to use their cellphones while driving.

"It's a positive enforcement campaign," Sgt. Ian Smith said Thursday. "It's a reward for doing things right."

Officers parked themselves at three intersections and approached drivers stopped at red lights. They handed drivers heart-shaped cookies with packaging that read, "Practise safe text!"

Edmonton police officers handed out heart-shaped cookies to motorists during the Thursday morning commute as part of an anti-distracted driving campaign. (David Bajer/CBC)

It's easy for officers to catch distracted drivers but on Thursday, officers focused instead on rewarding good driving behaviour, Smith said.

"A lot of times people think when they're at a stop light like this that that's an OK time to be pulling out the device," Smith said. "But the offence is holding, viewing or manipulating."

A ticket for distracted driving carries a fine of $287 and three demerit points.

"[People] are usually very receptive to the cookie instead of the fine," Smith said.

Officers handed out cookies at Kingsway and 111th Avenue, Stony Plain Road and 156th Street, and Gateway Boulevard and Whyte Avenue for about an hour beginning at 7 a.m.