'Practise Safe Text': Sweet Valentine's treats for Edmonton motorists
Edmonton police officers handed out cookies with anti-distracted driving message
Some Edmonton motorists got a sweet treat from city police on Valentine's Day.
Edmonton Police Service officers used cookies to remind motorists not to use their cellphones while driving.
"It's a positive enforcement campaign," Sgt. Ian Smith said Thursday. "It's a reward for doing things right."
Officers parked themselves at three intersections and approached drivers stopped at red lights. They handed drivers heart-shaped cookies with packaging that read, "Practise safe text!"
It's easy for officers to catch distracted drivers but on Thursday, officers focused instead on rewarding good driving behaviour, Smith said.
"A lot of times people think when they're at a stop light like this that that's an OK time to be pulling out the device," Smith said. "But the offence is holding, viewing or manipulating."
A ticket for distracted driving carries a fine of $287 and three demerit points.
"[People] are usually very receptive to the cookie instead of the fine," Smith said.
Officers handed out cookies at Kingsway and 111th Avenue, Stony Plain Road and 156th Street, and Gateway Boulevard and Whyte Avenue for about an hour beginning at 7 a.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.