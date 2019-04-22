Disbarred Edmonton lawyer Shawn Beaver found guilty of contempt of court

A disgraced and disbarred Edmonton lawyer has been convicted of civil contempt of court for "deliberately" violating a court order forbidding him from practising law.

The Court of Queen's Bench injunction against Shawn Beaver was issued in February 2016 after the Law Society of Alberta (LSA) suspended him for stealing from clients' trust accounts.

Beaver was disbarred in February 2017. The law society then discovered he was using a young female lawyer as a front to secretly continue practising law.

"Beaver embarked on a prolonged, deliberate scheme to clandestinely practise law," the LSA alleged in a written brief. "He did it for personal gain."

In a 14-page written decision, Associate Chief Justice John Rooke agreed with the allegations made by the law society.

"I find that the LSA has proven beyond a reasonable doubt deliberate breaches by Beaver," Rooke wrote. "There is no evidence that, for example, any breach was accidental."

In May 2017, Chipo Florence Jura responded to a Kijiji ad Beaver posted offering legal tutoring. She had only been practising for two months and wanted to get advice on branching out from family law to criminal law.

Ad posted by Shawn Beaver on Kijiji in March 2017, which was noticed by former Edmonton lawyer Chipo Florence Jura. (Kijiji )

Jura didn't hire Beaver as a legal tutor, but in August 2017 agreed to his suggestion that they clandestinely work together, even though he had been disbarred. Beaver brought in clients and drafted court documents while Jura appeared in court and fronted discussions with other lawyers.

The law society began to investigate Jura. Beaver told her to delete emails implicating him, and she did so.

The first two times Jura was interviewed by the LSA, she admitted she had not been truthful about Beaver.

When she was interviewed a third time, she "expressed a desire to start fresh, speak the truth and accept the consequences that flowed," Rooke wrote in his decision. "I find that Jura tried to protect Beaver at his insistence and direction, until she decided ultimately to tell the truth regardless of the consequences for Beaver."

Jura was disbarred and moved back to Zimbabwe. She flew to Edmonton to testify at Beaver's contempt of court hearing last October.

When she was cross-examined by Beaver's lawyer, Jura testified that Beaver directed legal strategy and gave her instructions and provided legal advice to clients, Rooke wrote.

"I accept that the substance of Jura's evidence incriminating Beaver was truthful, and on that basis I find that the LSA has proved Beaver's contempt beyond a reasonable doubt."

Possible penalties

The judge has asked the law society to provide a written brief within 20 days suggesting what punishment it wants to be imposed against Beaver. He'll be given another 20 days after that for a response.

Under the Alberta Rules of Court, a person found guilty of civil contempt can be put in jail for no more than two years and can also be fined.

Shawn Beaver and his wife Chantal in a Facebook photo dated March 2018. The couple is promoting an immigration consulting company through Facebook. (Shawn Beaver/Facebook)

The Law Society of Alberta has declined comment while the case is still before the courts.

Beaver did not return a phone call requesting comment.

A year ago, he launched an Edmonton-based business as an immigration consultant.

A spokesperson with Edmonton police confirmed a criminal fraud investigation against Beaver is ongoing.