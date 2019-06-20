Disappearance of northern Alberta man leads to first-degree murder charges

Two men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of a Sturgeon Lake First Nation man four days ago.

Barry Goodswimmer, 51, was last seen Sunday night in the community, which is near Valleyview, Alta., 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Goodswimmer's body has yet to be recovered.

Two Sturgeon Lake men, aged 22 and 39, are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

They are in custody and scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie provincial court on Monday.