Dirt bike rider dead after collision with pickup truck in Alcomdale, Alta.

A 40-year-old man is dead after a collision with a pickup truck on Sept. 22.

Morinville RCMP responded to the crash in Alcomdale, Alta at around 1 p.m. that day. A man on a dirt bike and a man driving a pickup were in a collision.

The dirt bike rider was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man driving the pickup was not injured.

On Saturday morning, the dirt bike rider died of his injuries.