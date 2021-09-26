Dirt bike rider dead after collision with pickup truck in Alcomdale, Alta.
Morinville RCMP responded to the crash in Alcomdale, Alta at around 1 p.m. Sept. 22.
Dirt bike rider died of his injuries Saturday morning, days after the crash
A 40-year-old man is dead after a collision with a pickup truck on Sept. 22.
Morinville RCMP responded to the crash in Alcomdale, Alta at around 1 p.m. that day. A man on a dirt bike and a man driving a pickup were in a collision.
The dirt bike rider was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man driving the pickup was not injured.
On Saturday morning, the dirt bike rider died of his injuries.