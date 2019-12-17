Cold comfort: Non-profit hopes the giving season brings a new fridge for Christmas

The holiday season means snow, chilly temperatures and icicle lights but an Edmonton community centre is hoping it will mean something else, too: a flurry of warm-hearted donations to buy a new refrigerator before it hosts an annual community breakfast on Christmas Eve.

The Dickinsfield Amity House, in north-central Edmonton, has offered programs for children and families since 1972. Many of its offerings revolve around food.

In addition to the yearly Christmas Eve breakfast, the centre hosts a cooking club, a community kitchen, and a community lunch program, said executive director Tracy Patience.

"People come in just to have lunch together, which is important not just for food security but it also builds that community," she said. "You come in and you eat with your neighbours."

Months without a fridge

The centre's refrigerator broke down during the summer, Patience said. Since then, the staff has been coming up with creative ways to make do.

They purchase ingredients on the same day they'll be used, and have borrowed space in the fridge that belongs to the preschool and nursery that's part of the centre.

"It's really affected our flow and our ability to be able to do a lot of these things as well as we did before," Patience said. "Also not being able to have the things on hand that we would like to have on hand."

Staff are scrambling to come up with ways to refrigerate ingredients needed for its annual community breakfast, which is held on Dec. 24.

A Dickinsfield Amity House board member launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise enough money in donations for a new commercial fridge and a freezer.

"We do have to go and get a lot for this breakfast," said Patience. "Ideally, we would have a fridge in place then we wouldn't have to worry about this."

Not all of the centre's programs focus on food. It also offers art classes, English classes, a garden club and access to donated goods and clothing.

The registered charity relies on grants and donations to fund its initiatives.

Any fundraising that exceeds the price of a new fridge will go toward other centre programs.