Wash your hands, say Alberta health officials after increase in gastrointestinal illness

Alberta Health Services is reminding people to wash their hands after using the bathroom following a recent increase in gastrointestinal illness cases in the Edmonton area.

Hand washing is key to prevent the spread of the illness, said Dr. Chris Sikora, Edmonton zone medical officer of health with Alberta Health Services.

Since Sept. 1 there have been 47 outbreaks at various locations, and approximately 727 people have become ill, an AHS spokesperson said Friday.

During the same period in 2017, there were 18 gastrointestinal outbreaks, health officials said in a news release.

An outbreak is a cluster of cases. The outbreaks are predominately in day cares and seniors facilities, Sikora said on Friday.

Gastrointestinal illnesses are "very easily" spread from person to person, so staying home when you're sick is important, he said.

"Staying home until you've been symptom free for two days is part of that," Sikora said.

This is especially important for people who handle food as part of their jobs, and for health care workers, teachers and students, he said.

Common in fall and winter

Gastrointestinal illness is common year-round although it is more likely to happen in fall and winter.

People can be exposed through individuals who are already ill, or through food prepared by anyone with poor hand hygiene, improperly handled or cooked foods, or swimming in contaminated water.

Symptoms include diarrhea and/or vomiting and may include stomach cramps, muscle aches and low-grade fever.

The symptoms usually last 48 to 72 hours and in most cases require no special treatment. However, the illness can be much worse for the very young, or very old, and people with weakened immune systems.

With this illness, dehydration is a risk and can be dangerous for the elderly and babies, Sikora said.

To avoid getting sick, health officials recommend people always wash their hands after using the bathroom, after providing care to someone who is ill, after handling soiled laundry, and before handling food.

Anyone who is sick is asked to stay home from work, avoid recreation centres, seniors residences, long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools or daycare centres.

"These are critical things and easy things that each and every one of us can do," Sikora said.