Alberta village charged in death of public works foreman

Not a day goes by when Dwight Levick doesn't think about his daughter Martina Levick.

"I don't think I'd ever cried in my life. I can't count how many days I sit there ... thinking about it right now with tears running down my cheeks," Levick said.

"It's your new normal, as they say, and it sucks to put it plain and simple.

Martina Levick was killed in a workplace fatality two years ago while working as the public works foreman for the Village of Dewberry, Alta., 200 kilometres east of Edmonton

Dwight Levick said his daughter was raised on the the family farm in the High Tor district just south of Porcupine Plain, Sask.

She graduated from the local high school in 2013 and two year later, instilled with a solid work ethic, moved to Dewberry, north of Lloydminster, to take on the job of public works foreman.

Martina Levick, 21, died on June 13, 2017, in a workplace incident. (Submitted - Dwight Levick) Levick did everything from water and sewage plant work to fixing potholes and many other responsibilities in between, her father said.

On the afternoon of June 13, 2017, RCMP responded to the work yard in Dewberry for a reported sudden death.

According to Cpl. Ron Bumbry, Levick was found under a riding lawnmower on which she had been working.

The incident changed his family's life forever, Dwight Levick said.

"I'm a fella that took life in stride," he said. "You lose older family members, that's a part of life. You're not supposed to bury your kids."

On Tuesday, in a news release, the village was charged with seven counts under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, including:

three counts of failing to protect the health and safety of a worker.

Failing to ensure the worker was properly trained to work safely or under the supervision of a competent worker.

Failing to ensure maintenance was performed according to manufacturer's specifications.

Failure to properly secure equipment during maintenance.

Each count carries a maximum fine of $500,000.

The first appearance on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 6 in Lloydminster provincial court.

On Wednesday CBC News made several calls to village administration, but none were returned.

Since his daughter's death, Levick says he has been spreading an important message.

"I can't stress enough how important work safety is at the workplace no matter how big or small the job is, because it's so important that at the end of the day you get to go home.

"Whether it's a father, brother, sister, a daughter, a son, it's everybody's responsibility to make sure they come home safe at the end of the day. Don't put people in a position where it's not safe to be."