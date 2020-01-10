On waitlist less than 24 hours, man with cystic fibrosis gets double lung transplant

After spending less than 24 hours on the donor waiting list, a man from Spruce Grove has new lungs and is now recovering at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute.

Dennis Nagy, diagnosed with cystic fibrosis eight months ago, was put on the lung transplant list on Friday and received a match and donor within 24 hours.

Danielle Verbeek said her brother, who is 47, had been told he had one month to live. He was put on a ventilator at about 6 a.m. on Saturday, and doctors told her his lungs could no longer keep him alive.

"We all rushed him to the hospital," she said. "And by the time that we got here, he was completely sedated and intubated. It was quite scary."

Dennis Nagy and his 9-year-old daughter, Emma, after his surgery. (Danielle Verbeek)

Verbeek said she spent the morning with her brother. On Saturday afternoon, she received a phone call.

"It was the transplant doctor and he said, we can't believe this but we have a donor," Verbeek said. "They've never seen it happen that fast. So we were just all in tears. It was quite amazing."

Risk of Hepatitis C

Verbeek said she was told the lungs were originally supposed to be given to someone else, but the donor had hepatitis C.

"At the hospital where this other person was waiting for the lungs, they don't follow the protocol to be able to accept an organ that is infected with hep C," she said.

"In Edmonton, we do follow the protocol. So Dennis lucked out as they were offered only to a hospital that followed the protocol."

Verbeek said there's a chance her brother might contract the virus, but there's also a 97 per cent chance he could be cured if he does.

All we can say is, thank you'

Cathy Nagy said her son is an introvert who loves baseball and umpiring.

"He is so passionate about his umpiring," she said. "He's been doing it for 20 years and this is what he actually lives for in the summertime."

According to his sister, Dennis will need to be in and out of the hospital for a year before he fully recovers.

From his hospital bed, Dennis said he's looking forward to going camping with his nine-year-old daughter, Emma, and spending time with her.

Nagy (left) is an umpire with the National Slo-Pitch Athletics Enterprise of Canada. (Danielle Verbeek )

"She takes after me, she's strong headed," he said. "If there's one thing I can say, I did right in my life by having my daughter. That's what pushed me through."

Meanwhile his mom and sister are fundraising for his post-surgery recovery expenses. They are trying to reach $7,500, and so far have raised nearly $5,000.

They also wanted to thank the family of the donor.

"There are no words," Cathy Nagy said. "All we can say is, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"We can't believe where we were last week," said Verbeek. "You just never know what today will bring for you. I think it's very important that people know the wishes of their family and take the steps to sign the [donor] cards."