Demolition begins on north campus of Red Deer's Michener Centre

Demolition is underway at Red Deer's Michener north site, where the province once operated an institution for people with developmental disabilities.

The demolition will cost between $15 and $20 million, said Alberta Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda. Between 85 and 100 local tradespeople are expected to work on the project until 2022.

The Michener Centre opened in 1923 as an institution for mentally disabled Albertans. Between 1928 and 1972 the Alberta government sterilized approximately 2,800 people at the site.

In 2013, the Alberta government announced the closure of the Michener Centre, though that decision was eventually reversed. However, some residents were moved to other locations and by 2015 the few remaining residents had moved to the south campus.

The buildings on the north parcel have been sitting empty ever since.

Some locals have taken to sharing photos of the empty north campus on the group Facebook group called Abandoned Michener.

Red Deer filmmaker Heidy Panameno had initially hoped the buildings could be saved and used to help people reconnect with and share their cultural identities. She spent years working with organizations and citizens in Red Deer to envision a future for the Michener north site.

Users of the Facebook group post photos from inside the unused buildings. (Abandoned Michener/Facebook )

"I'm thinking of cultural stability of Indigenous cultures, and all of the education we've been missing — a way that we can really honour the reconciliation we claim is important to us," said Panameno, who had hoped to see the existing buildings, classrooms and movie theatre used for that purpose.

Panda said if the buildings were safe to be repurposed he "would have been happy to do that.

"But they're not safe to be repurposed or reoccupied."

Panda said the province has worked with the city of Red Deer to "ensure the historic aspect of the site is respected and retained in some form."

Preserving history and planning for the future

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer said the preservation of history was very important to the city as it moved to purchased the Michener north lands from the province. That process will be completed after the demolition is finished in 2022.

The city plans to keep the land for public use, and public consultation on the future of the site will begin in late 2021.

The city intends to protect sensitive wetlands on the site and position the park land as a central gathering place for citizens as the north end of Red Deer continues to grow.

Veer said there has been some discussion at city hall about a future aquatics centre at the site, but says it's still too early to speculate on the future of the site as the public consultation needs to be completed.

"It really will be a consultative, creative exercise with our community," said Veer.

The mayor says the city "advocated for many years, to the provincial government, to protect these public lands, to keep the lands public, and to provide the city with the opportunity to commemorate the important history."

Veer said she recognizes that for some, the Michener Centre was a home they loved, but for others, the site represents loss.

"It is a very dark and unfortunate history with Michener that we have a duty to remember so that type of activity never happens again," she said.