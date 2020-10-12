Residents frustrated after another deer impaled on fence in Cameron Heights

Another deer has died after being impaled on a fence in west Edmonton, more than three years after residents in Cameron Heights first called for the problem to be fixed.

Cameron Heights resident Melanie Wilson says she learned about the deer's death the way she usually does — a Facebook post from a neighbour looking for assistance.

"Everyone's looking to end the suffering of the animal in this incident," Wilson said in an interview with CBC on Monday, the same day of the animal's death.

"The police were contacted, the animal was suffering, and it had to be shot and killed."

The incident has frustrated residents asking why the wrought-iron fence still hasn't been fixed more than three years after they first spoke out.

The spiked fence is due to be retrofitted to make it safer.

Delta Square Developments has done its portion of the work on land the developer still owns. The city is responsible for the rest.

"It's been about the fifth deer and a moose," said Wilson. "People don't need to witness this anymore. It is our wildlife. We're in their territory already as it is. So having them injured and suffered is quite upsetting for everyone. And I mean, kids can be involved. Adults can be involved. It's very dangerous. It just needs to be resolved already. There's really no excuses left."

A city spokesperson said current information on the project wasn't available on a holiday Monday but a file from June showed the city was waiting for permission to opt into the retrofit from a dozen impacted homeowners.

Coun. Sarah Hamilton told CBC she emailed the interim city manager Monday after learning about the latest death asking for a resolution before the end of the week.

"This falls squarely on the on the city and the residents in Cameron Heights deserve answers," Hamilton said. "Now we need answers from city administration why this has taken over two years to get done."