City puts moratorium on custom fences similar to one that impaled two deer

The City of Edmonton has placed a moratorium on custom fences similar to one in the Cameron Heights neighbourhood where two deer were impaled last year.

Revisions to current fencing regulations to "mitigate conflict with wildlife" will be included in a review of the city's design and construction standards, which is expected to be completed in this spring, said city spokesperson Karen Burgess.

Two deer had to be euthanized in November after they were impaled on a metal fence.

The city is working with the developer that installed the fence, Delta Square Development Ltd., on a report to review other possible options. That report is expected to be completed over the next couple of weeks, Burgess said.

Proposed options will then be reviewed with all parties, including homeowners whose properties back on to the fence, before the city develops a permanent solution.

Some residents in the neighbourhood wonder why the fence hasn't already been modified. A few community members met on Wednesday evening to speak about their concerns.

Melanie Wilson, who has lived in the neighbourhood for six years, said she's worried that another animal could be injured or killed.

"What we'd like to see right now is obviously the fence being changed immediately, before something else happens, whether it be another animal impaled or a child injured in that regard," Wilson said.

"We have a sense of urgency, and not getting any responses is very frustrating."

Wilson is one of the people behind a petition that calls on the developer to modify or replace the fence. The petition currently has close to 1,800 signatures.

Two deer had to be euthanized after they were impaled on a fence in the Cameron Heights neighbourhood. (Twitter)

Delta Square Development Ltd. declined to comment.

