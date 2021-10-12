Premier Jason Kenney, health officials to provide COVID-19 update

Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on the government's efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Health Minister Jason Copping will also speak at Wednesday's news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT.

Watch it live here.

Active cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Alberta continue to decline and on Monday, during a special debate in the legislature, Kenney said he was confident the province had "broken the fourth wave."

On Tuesday, the province reported 315 new cases of COVID-19. There are now 6,911 active cases across the province, a decline of 669 from Monday's update.

Eight new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 3,119.

There are now 691 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of the 159 COVID-19 patients in ICU, 88.6 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Provincially, ICU capacity (including additional surge beds) is at 80 per cent. Without the additional surge spaces, ICU capacity would be at 143 per cent.

"While we continue to see a decline in cases and hospitalizations, it's important to note that this trend could reverse quickly if we are not careful," Hinshaw wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

"Please continue to follow public health measures to protect yourself and your loved ones as well as our healthcare system."

Alberta is reporting an R-value below 1. The R-value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted by each diagnosed case.