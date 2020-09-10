Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta on COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly six months since COVID-19 sent the province into lockdown, Alberta's chief medical officer of health is expected to provide yet another update on the pandemic.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to hold a new conference at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it here.

Alberta's caseload continues to increase, with cases now cropping up in Alberta classrooms.

On Wednesday, about a week after thousands of students across the province returned to the classroom, COVID-19 outbreaks were declared Wednesday at two high schools in southern Alberta.

A letter sent to parents of students at Henry Wise Wood High School from Alberta Health Services said two or more cases had been confirmed at the southwest Calgary school. A similar letter was sent to parents with children at Chinook High School in Lethbridge.

According to AHS guidelines, an outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases at the same school within 14 days.

At least 16 schools across the province are contending with cases and the province has launched an online map intended to help parents better track future outbreaks.

Alberta reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, following a four-day span over the long weekend that saw a daily average of 155.

The province reported 1,585 active cases, up from 1,403 the week before. The disease has now infected 15,000 people in Alberta, about 3.3 people for every 1,000.

Despite a recent surge in COVID-19 infections, Premier Jason Kenney has said the province is reluctant to close or constrain business with heightened health restrictions.

"We should be concerned about recent increases in the total number of active cases," Kenney said Wednesday.

"But ultimately, Alberta's belief was that we're not going to micromanage our way out of this. We're only going to get through this if people exercise personal responsibility and that's what we call on Albertans to do."