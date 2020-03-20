Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta on COVID-19 as province eases some restrictions

As Alberta slowly eases restrictions on some business, the province's chief medical officer of health will provide her latest update Monday on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw has a news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it here.

On Monday, the province eased restrictions on restaurants, gyms and youth recreation that were imposed late last year as infection rates and hospitalization numbers spiked dangerously.

Restaurants can once again serve in-person diners. Gyms can open for one-on-one training.

Restrictions on some recreational activities were also changed. Sports and entertainment-related activities can resume in schools, and young people will be able to take part in lessons and practices for team-based minor sports, though games are still prohibited.

Alberta's four-stage plan for easing restrictions is tied to hospitalization rates, with a minimum three-week lag between stages to allow time to assess the impact on case rates.

Both Hinshaw and Premier Jason Kenney have said the reopening will be paused or rolled back if necessary.

Stage 1 is moving ahead because there are fewer than 600 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19.

A decision on Step 2 is expected to be made on Feb. 28. If 450 or fewer people are then in hospital with the illness, restrictions will be further eased.

Alberta's cases have continued to drop in recent weeks, easing the pressure on the heath-care system.

On Sunday, Alberta reported four more deaths and 351 new cases of COVID-19.

There were 6,242 active cases in the province, with 434 people in hospital, including 81 in intensive-care beds.

As of Friday, 71 cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom had been detected in the province.

An additional seven cases of the variant first identified in South Africa had been identified.