Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update province's pandemic response

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans on the spread of COVID-19 and its variant strains during her regular news conference Tuesday.

The briefing will begin at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it here.

On Monday, Alberta reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths from the illness.

The province has not reported the number of cases of the faster-spreading variant strains since Friday when 171 cases were reported. Of those cases, 164 were B.1.1.7 first identified in the United Kingdom and seven were the variant first detected in South Africa.

There were 5,222 active COVID-19 cases across the province.

Across the province there were 356 patients being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including 58 in intensive-care beds.

Provincial labs completed 5,389 tests on Sunday, with a positivity rate of about 4.6 per cent.