Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19 pandemic

As the supply of COVID-19 vaccine temporarily dries up, Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide update this afternoon on the ongoing battle to contain the virus.

Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch the briefing here.

As of Monday, 89,814 doses of vaccine had been administered in the province but progress on the campaign will be stalled in the days ahead.

Premier Jason Kenney said Monday the province would run out of vaccines by early today as Pfizer-BioNTech cuts back on deliveries while the pharmaceutical giant works to expand its production capacity.

The next shipment of the vaccine isn't expected until later this week. It will be used for second doses that have already been booked, Kenney said.

He said no new appointments for first doses are being accepted and some appointments already booked will be rescheduled.

Alberta currently has capacity to deliver 50,000 doses per week. The province had hoped to administer about 200,000 doses per week by the end of March but the lack of supply has frustrated those plans, Kenney said.

The supply issues materialized just as Alberta eased some public health restrictions. As of Monday, personal and wellness services, including hair salons and tattoo parlours, were allowed open by appointment only.

Outdoor social gatherings, previously banned, are now allowed in groups of up to 10 people. The limit on the number of people who can attend funerals has increased to 20, but receptions remain prohibited.

The current restrictions were introduced in early December, when COVID-19 infections spiked to well over 1,000 a day. Since then, active cases have steadily declined.

On Monday, Alberta reported 474 new cases for a total of 11,923 active cases.There were 739 people in hospital with the disease, 120 of whom were in intensive care.

The province also reported 11 more deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,447.

Hinshaw said COVID-19 case numbers will have to drop further before any other restrictions are loosened.

"We are not out of the woods yet," she said Monday. "Please continue to take every precaution you can."