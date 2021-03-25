Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta on COVID-19, variants of concern

Alberta's chief medical officer of health is expected to update Albertans on Thursday about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to hold a new conference at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

Alberta has been contending with rising hospitalization numbers and a surge in cases linked to variants of concern — trends that have delayed plans for further easing public health restrictions.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported a record 202 new cases of COVID-19 linked to highly contagious variants of the coronavirus.

With 1,269 active cases confirmed as variants, the more infectious strains now account for 19.4 per cent of the provincial total.

There is concern the variants will become the dominant strain and drive a third wave of infection. Hinshaw cautioned that additional restrictions may be necessary to slow the spread and ease the impact on hospitals.

The province reported 692 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and two more deaths. There were 285 people in hospital with the disease, 53 of them in intensive care.

Active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta have increased by more than 1,400 over the past eight days.

On Monday, as hospitalization rates began to increase, the province announced it would delay moving to Step 3 of its reopening plan.

During a news conference that day, Health Minister Tyler Shandro described the hospitalization numbers as a warning sign and said the decision to delay Step 3 was the responsible choice.

As of Wednesday, Alberta had administered more than 512,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and another 418,000 people had signed up to be immunized.