Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19 pandemic

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

The news conference can be seen here live at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw last updated Albertans on Thursday when she announced the province's first case of the highly contagious B1617 variant, which is fuelling the massive surge of cases in India.

Alberta is battling the B117 variant, also highly infectious, which makes up the majority of the COVID-19 cases in province.

Since Hinshaw last spoke, the number of active cases has surged beyond 20,000, with the number of people taking up hospital beds surpassing 600.

Even with the surging case numbers, Hinshaw and the government are resisting calls to tighten health restrictions around the province.

Both have said that vaccinations are the key to slowly the spread of the disease.

The latest counts show 1,419,188 vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta, with 274,289 Albertans now fully immunized with two doses.

However case rates are soaring among Albertans in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, most of whom have not yet been vaccinated.

More people in those age groups are ending up in hospital, according to a breakdown of data published by Alberta Health.