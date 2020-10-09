Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide an update Monday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19, its variants, and efforts to accelerate the provincial vaccination campaign.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

On Sunday, Alberta reported 328 new cases of COVID-19. There were a total of 4,758 active cases in the province — down slightly from 4,803 recorded the previous day.

There were 321 people in hospital with the illness, including 53 in intensive-care beds.

Nine deaths were reported on Sunday. A total of 1,827 people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta since the pandemic began.

There are now 278 variant cases confirmed across the province, with 114 in the Calgary zone and 109 in the Edmonton zone.

The ongoing vaccination program has delivered 169,441 doses, with 66,357 Albertans fully immunized with two doses.

Premier Jason Kenney announced on Friday all seniors aged 75 and older will be able to book appointments for vaccines beginning on Wednesday. Residents of lodges and other continuing-care facilities will be offered the vaccine beginning right away.

It has been two weeks since the province launched Step 1 of its phased re-opening plan, easing restrictions on businesses and outdoor social gatherings.

If the number of people in hospital remains below 450, further restrictions could be lifted next month. The earliest a decision on Step 2 would take effect would be March 1.