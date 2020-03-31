Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide another update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

As of Tuesday, Alberta had confirmed 104 cases of two highly contagious variants of the coronavirus, including 97 of the strain first identified in the United Kingdom and seven of the strain first identified in South Africa.

The variants pose an elevated risk because they can spread more easily than the original COVID-19 virus.

The province has begun publishing detailed data about the new variants, updating the numbers posted online daily.

In the Calgary health zone, 57 people had tested positive for the variants while the Edmonton zone had 34 cases.

The other 13 cases were detected in central Alberta.

Alberta's first variant case was detected on Jan. 8.

On Tuesday, there were a total of 5,831 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Alberta reported 195 new cases and 12 more deaths.

Across the province, 427 people were being treated for the illness in hospitals, including 78 in ICU beds.

More than 124,000 doses of vaccine have been administered so far, with 32,700 people now fully immunized with two doses.