Health minister and Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Health Minister Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will deliver a COVID-19 update Wednesday as the province grapples with rising transmission rates.

Copping and Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch it live here.

Alberta is seeing transmission rates rise after almost all public health measures were lifted in the province last month and the more-infectious BA.2 subvariant of Omicron fuels a new wave of infections across the country.

The government has now moved to a once-a-week reporting schedule.

According to the latest COVID data, released last Wednesday, there were 990 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 44 patients in ICU, compared to 964 with 47 ICU patients the week before.

Between March 29 and April 4, the province reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths. A total of 4,104 Albertans with COVID-19 have died.

The province also reported 5,549 new COVID cases last Wednesday, but the case count only included cases detected on PCR tests, which most Albertans cannot access.

Alberta's average test positivity rate from March 29 to April 4 was about 26.3 per cent, a slight increase from the 24.5 per cent reported the previous week.

Wastewater surveillance data shows increased transmission in the Edmonton and Calgary health zones and in some other areas of the province.

On April 7, Copping said the province is not planning to reintroduce public health restrictions despite the increase in transmission.

He said the increases are not like those seen in late December when the Omicron wave hit. Copping said the province is not expecting a surge in hospitalizations that would strain the health-care system.

At the same news conference last week, Hinshaw advised Albertans to take precautions if they don't want to risk infection.