Health minister and Dr. Deena Hinshaw to deliver Alberta COVID-19 update
Health Minister Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will deliver an update on COVID-19, three weeks after the province lifted nearly all public health restrictions.
Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch it live here.
Last week, Copping announced that Alberta will cut back its COVID-19 reporting. The data will now only be updated once a week, instead of every weekday.
Hinshaw said she will continue to brief Albertans on COVID-19 weekly.
Ahead of today's news conference, the most recent available numbers are from last Friday, March 18.
That day, Alberta reported 966 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 62 in intensive care.
The province reported four new COVID-related deaths, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,023.
Alberta labs completed 2,925 PCR tests on March 17 and detected 502 new cases of COVID-19. The positivity rate was around 20.14 per cent while the seven-day average was 21 per cent.
As of March 18 there were 6,583 known active cases across the province, an increase of 31 from the previous update.
Nearly all pandemic public health measures were lifted in the province as of March 1, as the Alberta government launched Step 2 of its reopening plan.
A date for Step 3 — when COVID-19 cases will no longer need to isolate and remaining continuing care measures will be removed — has not been set. Copping has said it will be contingent on hospitalization trends.
