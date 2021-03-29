Dr. Deena Hinshaw offers positive outlook as Alberta hits lowest active cases since August

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, delivered a positive outlook on the province's future as she delivered her final regularly scheduled briefing on COVID-19 Tuesday.

"Across the board, our numbers are moving in the right direction," Hinshaw said. "Cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and our positivity rates are the lowest they've been since last summer and early fall."

As of Tuesday's update, there were 170 people in hospital — a decrease of nine from the previous day. Of those, 36 were in intensive care units.

Alberta reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and four deaths.

Total active cases dropped 129, down to 1,132 — the lowest since late August 26 last year. Hinshaw noted there were only five active cases in all the continuing care facilities in Alberta.

"That is a remarkable number," she said. Hinshaw predicted active cases could drop below 500 in a few shorts weeks.

Tuesday marked Hinshaw's 245th COVID-19 update to reporters and the public since the pandemic began 16 months ago.

From now on, Hinshaw may still provide updates on the pandemic but only when they are needed. She said last week that cases and vaccination numbers will no longer be reported on weekends, and reproduction values (R-values) will shift to two-week intervals.

Hinshaw said public health monitoring will continue with contact tracing and testing to continue daily.

The change comes as cases continue to decline and Alberta prepares to lift almost all pandemic health restrictions.

Here is how active cases breakdown by health zone:

Calgary zone: 615

Edmonton zone: 169

North zone: 185

Central zone: 126

South zone: 34

Unknown: 3

The positivity rate was 1.6 per cent on Monday after about 3,400 tests.

Alberta will move to the third and final stage of its summer reopening plan on Canada Day.