Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19 pandemic

Statistics about COVID-19 in Alberta show there are three distinct curves in play right now, and that demand for intensive-care beds will remain elevated for another week or so, says an Edmonton critical care expert.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on the pandemic on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. MT.

"We're dealing with three separate curves," Dr. Noel Gibney, co-chair of the Edmonton Zone medical staff association's pandemic response committee, told CBC News. "I think that the new cases are starting to go down quite significantly. The new hospitalizations are kind of plateaued to going down.

"But the ICU curve, which is usually about seven to 10 days behind the hospital curve, is still going up."

At Monday's news conference, Albertans were told that hospitals were treating about 240 people in ICU, of which about three-quarters are COVID-19 patients.

That's the highest number of ICU admissions in the province's history, putting a significant strain on the health-care system, said Dr. Verna Yiu, president and chief executive officer of Alberta Health Services.

There are currently 21,288 active cases across Alberta, a number that has been declining gradually in recent days.

There are currently 678 people being treated in hospitals for the illness, including 181 in ICU.

More than 2.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said the vaccination rate will be a consideration in the province's reopening plans.