Premier Jason Kenney joins Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans about COVID-19

Premier Jason Kenney will join Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, to update Albertans on the spread of COVID-19.

Kenney and Hinshaw will hold a joint news conference Monday at 1 p.m. MT. Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services, is also expected to speak at the briefing.

You can watch the live news conference here.

Daily active case counts have recently begun to decline across the province but Alberta continues to have the highest active-case rate in all of Canada.

On Sunday, Alberta reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases, with 22,280 total reported across the province. There were three additional deaths, bringing the total to 2,143.

The number of people with COVID-19 in hospital declined to 647, however, the number of those patients in intensive care units has increased to 186.

Alberta's positivity rate now stands at roughly 9.6 per cent and the latest R-value reported for the province was 1, meaning the virus is spreading to one person for each confirmed case.

More than 2.1 million doses of vaccine have been administered, with 328,414 Albertans now fully immunized with two shots.

On Twitter Sunday, Hinshaw said excellent progress was made on the immunization campaign over the past week but encouraged those who are eligible to book their shot as soon as possible.

The province has said every adult in Alberta should have access to a COVID-19 vaccine by end of June.

Meanwhile, Shoppers Drug Mart says it is now offering rapid antigen COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic people at all its pharmacies in Alberta and Ontario, though these have to be purchased.