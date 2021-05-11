Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide an update Thursday on the province's efforts to curb the rate of COVID-19 infection.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

Alberta is two months into the third wave of infection. Driven by the arrival of more transmissible variants, cases have been surging since mid-March, putting added strain on frontline health care and prompting Alberta to introduce a host of tougher public health restrictions.

While new cases declined slightly on Wednesday, the number of hospitalizations surged, and the infection rate remains elevated.

There are 24,962 active cases across Alberta, the highest active case rate of COVID-19 in Canada and the United States.

On Wednesday the province reported 1,799 new cases and four new deaths. Alberta hospitals were treating 737 people for COVID-19 — an increase of 32 from the previous day. There were 169 patients in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,123 Albertans have died from the disease. Alberta's testing positivity rate now stands at 10.4 per cent.

As of end of day Tuesday, 1,975,341 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered.

The province announced sweeping restrictions on May 4. The new rules target possible spread of the virus in schools, places of worship, business, personal gatherings and seek to deter rule-breakers. They apply to most of the province, except small sections with small caseloads.

All kindergarten to Grade 12 students were moved online for a period of two weeks.

Restaurant patios and personal services such as nail and hair salons closed and retail capacity was further constrained.

Churches are now limited to 15 attendees in areas of Alberta with high COVID-19 rates, and 15 per cent capacity across all other regions of the province. Fines for COVID-19 infractions doubled and the vast majority of workplaces with outbreaks were mandated to temporarily shut down.