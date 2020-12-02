Alberta premier and chief medical officer to provide pandemic update

Premier Jason Kenney and Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide an update Monday on the COVID-19 pandemic and the province's vaccine distribution plans.

Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. You can watch it live here.

The province has reported at least 1,500 new cases each day for nearly a week, with the number of active cases repeatedly reaching new highs.

On Sunday, Alberta again reported its highest total of active cases (22,920) since the pandemic began.

The province has the highest active case rate in Canada, with 508 active cases per 100,000 people — twice that of the next highest rate of 252 in Ontario.

On Sunday, the province reported 1,731 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.

Alberta identified another 1,132 variant cases. Variants now make up 62 per cent of active cases.

On Sunday, 648 were people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 155 in intensive care.

Last week, the Alberta government imposed new public-health measures in hot spots across the province where there are more than 350 active cases per 100,000 people and at least 250 total active cases.

The changes include a ban on indoor fitness and indoor sports and the closure of classrooms in junior and senior high schools.

The list of targeted communities includes Edmonton, Calgary, Fort McMurray, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Airdrie, Lethbridge and Strathcona County.