Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide another update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

While case numbers have declined recently, more-contagious variants of the coronavirus continue to spread.

On Wednesday, testing confirmed another 16 cases of people infected with highly contagious variants. A total of 120 cases of the variants —first identified in the United Kingdom and in South Africa — had been confirmed across the province.

Hinshaw confirmed that in-school transmission of the new variants had been detected for the first time when two students in the same class tested positive.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 339 new cases and six new deaths from the illness.

The province had 5,706 active cases, with 421 people being treated for the illness in hospitals, including 77 in ICU beds.

Nearly 130,000 doses of the vaccine had been administered and 37,000 Albertans had been fully immunized with a double dose.