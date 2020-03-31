Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans with latest on COVID-19 cases and virus variants

Albertans will get the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday when the chief medical officer of health holds her regular daily briefing.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to highlight recent efforts to contain the spread of contagious variants of the coronavirus, and talk about the province's first cautious steps toward more relaxed public-health restrictions.

The news conference is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it here.

Monday marked the first step on Alberta's four-stage plan to ease restrictions.

Restaurants were allowed to open their dining rooms and gyms were allowed to open for one-on-one training sessions.

Sports and entertainment-related activities resumed in schools. Lessons and practices for youth team-based minor sports and athletics were once again allowed but games remain prohibited.

Retail stores and churches can operate at 15 per cent capacity. Entertainment venues such as museums and movie theatres remain closed.

All indoor gatherings remain banned. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

The four-stage reopening is tied mainly to hospitalization rates. There will be a three-week lag between each stage to assess any impact on infection rates.

A decision on Step 2 is expected to be made on Feb. 28. If 450 or fewer people are then in hospital with the illness, restrictions could be further eased.

During her news conference on Monday, Hinshaw said it's important to protect the progress Alberta has made.

"Before we ease additional restrictions in the coming weeks, we all must be serious about following the guidance and measures in place to prevent cases from spreading," she said.

"If our cases are going up, and they're starting to increase in a concerning way, then there may be a need to delay any kind of future steps, or we may actually need to take a step backwards."

The restrictions have been in place since mid-December, when cases spiked and put dangerous strain on the health-care system. Daily infections topped 1,800 and more than 800 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals.

On Monday, Alberta reported 269 new cases and five more deaths from the illness.

The total number of deaths now stands at 1,710.

Across Alberta, 432 people were being treated in hospitals, including 76 in ICU beds.

There were 6,196 active cases in the province on Monday, the lowest total since Nov. 2, when there were 6,118 active cases.

On Monday, Hinshaw said 25 new cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom had been detected in the province, bringing that total to 96 cases. Seven cases of a variant that first emerged in South Africa has also been confirmed in Alberta.