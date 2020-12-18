Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will update Albertans on the spread of COVID-19 and ongoing work to halt the transmission of new coronavirus variants.

Hinshaw will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. today.

On Monday, Alberta announced that it had identified its first case of a variant, first seen in the United Kingdom, that cannot be directly linked to international travel.

Alberta has 20 known cases of the variant and five of another strain first reported in South Africa.

But that one untraceable case of the B117 variant, first seen in southeast England, has put health officials on edge.

During a news conference Monday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the new variant has the potential to spread faster and could quickly overwhelm hospitals if left unchecked.

"There's no question that this kind of exponential growth would push our health-care system to the brink," Shandro said Monday.

"It would significantly impact the health care and the services available to all Albertans."

The non-travel case of the variant was the only one identified in the more than 1,000 samples screened last week provincial health officials.

In an attempt to better track and contain any spread, the province is increasing its testing for variants and announced stricter quarantine regulations for Albertans returning from international travel.

Cases continue to decline in Alberta.

On Monday, the province reported 362 new cases for a total of 9,337 active cases. There were 637 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 113 patients in intensive care units.

More than 99,000 Albertans have received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, and about 10,000 of them have now received both required doses.

An additional 25 deaths were also reported on Monday, bringing the death toll to 1,574.