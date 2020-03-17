Alberta's chief medical officer of health tests negative for COVID-19

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, has tested negative for COVID-19 after self-isolating at home with cold symptoms.

"Another personal update," Hinshaw said in a tweet Tuesday morning. "The results of my test have come back negative for COVID-19.

"This morning, I returned to work in person after self-isolating."

During the daily pandemic update on Monday, Hinshaw appeared via video-conferencing, saying she was experiencing mild symptoms consistent with the common cold that were likely due to the long hours she has been experiencing.

She said Monday her symptoms were not consistent with COVID-19 but that she was self-isolating and would work at home until her test results were confirmed.

On Twitter Tuesday, Hinshaw repeated her advice that "no one is exempt from staying home when sick, even with mild symptoms.

"If you're not feeling well, stay home. Self-isolate. Do not risk exposing Albertans if you're sick."

Tuesday's daily update is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m.