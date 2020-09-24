Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update COVID-19 as province enters second wave of pandemic

Albertans who tuned in to the prime minister's televised address on Wednesday were told the province, along with B.C., Ontario and Quebec, is already experiencing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians have the power to control the size and scope of that second wave if they continue to wear masks, limit social interactions and follow other public health guidelines.

On Thursday, Alberta's chief medical officer of health will likely be asked about that second wave at her news conference.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to give her latest update on the pandemic at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it here live.

At look at the Alberta data shows the number new daily cases has been higher in September than it was throughout much of the summer.

Over the past two weeks, Alberta has added 2,154 new cases to its total, an average of 154 each day.

During that time period, laboratories completed 179,231 tests, an average of 12,802 each day.

Here are the numbers for the past two weeks.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: 143 new cases, 12,317 tests completed.

Monday, Sept. 21: 150 new cases, 14,267 tests completed.

Sunday, Sept. 20: 137 new cases, 12,760 tests completed.

Saturday, Sept. 19: 102 new cases, 9,748 tests completed.

Friday, Sept. 18: 119 new cases, 12,451 tests completed.

Thursday, Sept. 17: 107 new cases, 11,316 tests completed.

Wednesday, Sept. 16: 145 new cases, 13,011 tests completed.

Tuesday, Sept. 15: 180 new cases, 12,546 tests completed.

Monday, Sept. 14: 124 new cases, 12,989 tests completed.

Sunday, Sept. 13: 142 new cases, 14,454 tests completed.

Saturday, Sept. 12: 171 new cases, 18,919 tests completed.

Friday, Sept. 11: 117 new cases, 12,759 tests completed.

Thursday, Sept. 10: 111 new cases, 11,981 tests completed.

Wednesday, Sept. 9: 113 new cases, 9,713 tests completed.

If this is the beginning of a second wave, how does it compare, so far, to the first wave?

During the two weeks in late April and early May when new daily cases were peaking, Alberta added 3,181 new cases to its total, an average 227 each day.

During that time period, laboratories completed 59,298 tests, an average of 4,235 each day.

Here are the numbers for that two-week period.

May 1: 136 new cases, 2,847 tests completed.

April 30: 228 new cases, 5,035 tests completed.

April 29: 237 new cases, 5,077 tests completed.

April 28: 261 new cases, 4,363 tests completed.

April 27: 154 new cases, 3,445 tests completed.

April 26: 216 new cases, 4,302 tests completed.

April 25: 247 new cases, 4,664 tests completed.

April 24: 206 new cases, 4,532 tests completed.

April 23: 297 new cases, 4,471 tests completed.

April 22: 319 new cases, 4,057 tests completed.

April 21: 306 new cases, 4,314 tests completed.

April 20: 189 new cases, 4,017 tests completed.

April 19: 198 new cases, 4,373 tests completed.

April 18: 187 new cases, 3,801 tests completed.

One thing the numbers make clear is that Alberta has tripled the number of tests performed each day.