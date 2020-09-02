Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19

It's become a familiar part of Monday afternoons in Alberta, waiting to hear what the COVID-19 numbers were like over the weekend.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, is expected to provide the numbers for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at a news conference set to begin at 3:30 p.m.

In the meantime, here's the data for the last week for which there are complete numbers.

Thursday, Sept. 17, 107 new cases — 7,330 people tested.

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 145 new cases — 8,430 people tested.

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 180 new cases — 8,254 people tested.

Monday, Sept. 14, 124 new cases — 8,597 people tested.

Sunday, Sept. 13, 142 new cases — 9,484 people tested.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 171 new cases — 12,758 people tested.

Friday, Sept. 11, 117 new cases — 8,316 people tested.

So, over the most recent seven-day period, Alberta reported 734 new cases and tested 63,169 people.

For comparison, let's look back at a week in late April, when new daily cases were peaking.

April 27, 154 new cases — 3,115 people tested.

April 26, 216 new cases — 3,947 people tested.

April 25, 247 new cases — 4,284 people tested.

April 24, 206 new cases — 4,176 people tested.

April 23, 297 new cases — 4,136 people tested.

April 22, 319 new cases — 3,747 people tested.

April 21, 306 new cases — 4,010 people tested.

Over that seven-day period, Alberta reported 1,735 new cases and tested 27,415 people.

It's clear that the number of people tested each day has more than doubled since case numbers were at their peak.