Alberta reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 54 new cases

Alberta reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 54 new cases of the disease.

That brings the total number of deaths in the province to 114 and the total number of cases to 6,017.

The number of people listed as recovered was 3,809, well above the number of active cases, 2,208.

The regional breakdown of cases on Thursday was:

Calgary zone: 4,044

South zone: 1,124

Edmonton zone: 505

North zone: 226

Central zone: 94

Unknown: 24

The province is one week away from Stage 1 of its relaunch plan, when some businesses and facilities may be allowed to resume operations.

Under the current plan, May 14 is the earliest date that some restrictions may be lifted, allowing for the reopening of:

Some retail businesses, such as clothing, furniture and book stores.

Daycares and out-of-school care programs, with occupancy limits.

All farmers' market vendors.

Some personal services, such as hair salons and barber shops.

Cafés, restaurants, pubs and bars, with occupancy limits and other restrictions.

Museums and art galleries.

Some additional outdoor recreation.

Summer camps, with occupancy limits.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is giving her latest update on COVID-19 at a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday.