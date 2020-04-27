Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health to update province on COVID-19
Alberta reported 463 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 4,480.
83 people were in hospital with the illness on Sunday, 20 of them in ICU beds
That brought the total number of cases in the province to 4,480. There have been 73 deaths.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health, will update the numbers on Monday at a news conference from Edmonton. You can watch it here.
As of Sunday, 83 people were in hospital with the illness, with 20 of them in intensive care beds.
By Sunday, Alberta Health Services had tested 121,244 people for COVID-19.
The regional breakdown of cases by zone on Sunday was:
- Calgary zone: 3,104
- Edmonton zone: 479
- Central zone: 83
- South zone: 598
- North zone: 182
- Unknown: 34
