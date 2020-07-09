Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta on COVID-19 pandemic

More than four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many Albertans are likely thinking about faces, or more specifically, whether they should be covered or not.

We spend a lot of time thinking about faces. We take pictures of them. We write songs about them.

For some, I've Just Seen a Face by the Beatles may strike a slightly different chord in the summer of 2020.

Or the Lerner and Loewe Broadway tune I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face. Or The Weekend's Can't Feel My Face.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health has advised everyone all to cover their faces when they visit certain places.

"I am strongly recommending that all of us wear masks anytime we are out and can't maintain a two-metre distance from others, especially in indoor spaces," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Monday at a news conference.

"Wearing a mask is a common sense precaution that should be part of everyone's new normal."

Hinshaw will provide the latest update on the pandemic at 3:30 p.m. today.

You can watch her news conference here live.

20 million more masks

On Monday, the province announced it will hand out another 20 million free masks to help people cover their faces in an ongoing effort to keep themselves and others safe.

Governments in Alberta have not made mask wearing mandatory.

In Edmonton, interim city manager Adam Laughlin said last week the city strongly encourages people to wear masks in public places.

On Wednesday, the City of Edmonton announced it will begin distributing an another 750,000 free masks as part of the second phase of the provincial government's distribution plan.

Free masks will be available at four ETS transit centres and three LRT stations on weekdays between 7 a.m.and 7 p.m. until they're all gone, the city said in a news release.

Masks will be distributed at the following transit locations:

West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre

Mill Woods Transit Centre

Northgate Transit Centre

Century Park Transit Centre

Churchill LRT Station

Clareview LRT Station

Kingsway LRT Station

"We strongly recommend wearing a mask on transit," Eddie Robar, branch manager of ETS, said in the news release. "As Edmonton continues to reopen, wearing a mask on transit has become even more important to help keep our community safe. It's simply the right thing to do, and we need everyone's help."

In Calgary, the mayor is musing about the possibility of making masks mandatory in certain situations.

A group of doctors wrote an open letter to Alberta government last month asking that people be required to wear masks in all indoor spaces outside the home.

Alberta Health reported one more COVID-19 death on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 161.

The province reported 80 new cases on Sunday, 96 cases on Saturday and 54 on Friday.

As of Monday there were 676 active cases in the province, with 45 people being treated for the illness in hospital, including 10 in ICU beds.

On Monday, Quebec became the first province to make masks mandatory.

Premier François Legault said masks or face coverings will be mandatory in all indoor public spaces across Quebec starting on July 18. Business owners will be responsible for applying the new regulations and could face fines of between $400 and $6,000 for failure to do so.