Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19

Albertans can likely expect an announcement this week about updated plans for Stage 2 of the province's COVID-19 relaunch strategy.

Stage 2 had been set to begin on June 19.

But Premier Jason Kenney said last week that if the number of active cases continues to decline, his government may be able to speed up plans to move into that next phase of the relaunch.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will hold a news conference Monday to provide her latest update. The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m., half an hour earlier than most of her previous updates.

The province did not update the COVID-19 numbers on Sunday.

Only seven new cases were reported on Friday, the lowest total since March 12.

But on Saturday, that number jumped to 40, with 44 people in hospital, six of them in intensive-care beds.

No more deaths were reported Saturday. The total remained at 146.

More than 6,600 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.