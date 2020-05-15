Alberta premier says he's confident Stage 2 of relaunch will go ahead

With the number of active COVID-19 cases continuing to decline, Alberta may be able to speed up plans to move into Stage 2 of its relaunch strategy, Premier Jason Kenney says.

Final decisions have not been made, but Albertans can expect an announcement early next week, Kenney said Wednesday at a news conference.

"Here's the great news," the premier said when asked about the relaunch. "The numbers have continued to move very much in the right direction. We're down to just over 50 people with COVID in Alberta hospitals. Only five or six in intensive care, and I think only one or two using ventilators."

Given that the province has successfully flattened the curve, Kenney said, the number of acute care beds designated for COVID-19 patients has been reduced from 2,800 to 1,000, with only about four per cent of those currently being used.

Stage 2 of the relaunch plan has been scheduled to begin on June 19.

"We've been in discussions with the chief medical officer [of health] and through her, her team, and I think there is a high level of confidence that we can move forward with the Phase 2 of relaunch, and possibly move forward some of the activities that had initially had been planned for Phase 3 into Phase 2."

Under Stage 2, more businesses and services would be allowed to reopen, with restrictions. Businesses listed by the province under Stage 2 include movie theatres and live theatres, libraries, acupuncture and massage therapy, artificial tanning salons, esthetics, cosmetic skin and body treatments, manicures, pedicures, waxing, facial treatments and reflexology. Larger gatherings might be permitted in some situations.

Under Stage 3, the list of businesses and venues that would be allowed to reopen, with restrictions, includes arts and culture festivals, concerts and major sporting events, nightclubs, gyms, pools, recreation centres and arenas.

It has been almost three months since the province reported its first case on March 5. Since then, 7,057 people have contracted the virus and 143 have died.

More than 6,500 people have recovered from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, there were 377 active cases in the province, the lowest number since March 24. There were 51 people in hospital being treated for the illness, six of them in intensive care beds.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide her latest pandemic update Wednesday at a news conference scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

