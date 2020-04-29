Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta about COVID-19

Decades from now, most Albertans will have no trouble remembering where they were in April 2020.

And where they weren't.

Where they were, mostly, was at home, self-isolating, looking after kids, working remotely, waiting for social restrictions to lift.

Where they weren't was anywhere else: restaurants, stores, movie theatres, etcetera.

When the month began, Albertans were getting daily updates about COVID-19 from Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Four weeks later, Hinshaw is scheduled to give her latest update Wednesday at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it here.

On April 1, Alberta had reported 11 deaths from COVID-19, and the province had 871 cases.

Four weeks later, the death toll has climbed to 80 and the case total to 4,850.

On April 1, there were 29 people in hospital, with 13 admitted to intensive care units.

Four weeks later, 82 people are in hospital, 21 of them in ICU.

On April 1, Albertans were prohibited from attending gatherings of more than 15 people, and were asked to observe two metres of social distancing.

Four weeks later, those rules remain in effect.

But on Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney said the province may finally be able to reopen "aspects of social and economic life" some time in the month of May.