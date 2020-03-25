Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans about COVID-19 pandemic

For weeks now, Albertans have been absorbed in the daily numbers of the COVID-19 pandemic — watching each day to see how many more people have died, how many more cases have been reported.

To offer a longer view of what's happening in the province, CBC News looked at the numbers for a seven-day period, starting April 16 and ending Wednesday.

During that week, 16 more people in Alberta died of COVID-19, bringing the total to 66.

During that week, 1,243 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 3,401.

During the same week, 23,204 people were tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 108,521.

On Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health, will update Albertans with the latest numbers.

Her news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it here.